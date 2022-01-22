3 dead, 1 injured after crash on Airline Highway Saturday night

Police said they responded to the accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street at 10 p.m.

KENNER, La. — A two-vehicle crash in Kenner claimed the lives of three people and left one person injured Saturday night, according to the Kenner Police Department.

From the investigation, witnesses said one vehicle was heading east on Airline when the other vehicle, heading south on Jackson crossing over Airline, collided with the other vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Airline.

Police said both cars ran into a power pole causing an outage in the area.

Three people in the accident were pronounced dead on the scene while another person is in the hospital in critical condition.

There are no further details available at the moment but the crash is under investigation.