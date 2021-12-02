3 dead in separate crashes in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

Louisiana State Police say the first deadly crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US 90B in Jefferson Parish.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say three people are dead following separate crashes in Orleans and Jefferson parishes since Thursday.

Louisiana State Police say the first deadly crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US 90B in Jefferson Parish. Troopers say 38-year-old Brandon Dell was trying to cross the westbound lanes when “for reasons unknown at this time” stepped into the left lane and was struck by the pickup truck.

State police say Dell suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

Around 4:34 a.m. on Friday, the New Orleans Police Department said it was investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue. Police say a car was driving eastbound on the interstate when it was struck from behind by a truck, causing both cars to spin out of control before hitting guardrails.

The NOPD said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was arrested and is being tested for impairment.

About an hour later, New Orleans police began investigating another deadly crash, this time involving a bicycle, in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard near Aubry Street. Police say a bicyclist was struck by a car heading in the same direction and later died at the scene. The NOPD said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.