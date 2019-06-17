HARVEY, La. — Authorities say three people are dead after a pair of crashes on the Westbank Expressway in Jefferson Parish overnight.

Louisiana State Police only confirmed that three people were killed in the crashes around 11 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson said more information will be released later Monday morning.

Video of the crash scene showed two SUVs, a Mercedes-Benz and a sedan.

Ken Lodriguss was driving on the expressway and saw the pair of crashes. Lodriguss said people involved in the first crash and at least one Good Samaritan were standing on the expressway when another car ran into two people. Lodriguss said the second crash sent one car spinning, flinging two people off of the overpass.

"They were probably killed when they were hit," Lodriguss said. "The way they were hit, they flew off like a little rag doll. It was a horrible thing to see."

