JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Five people were arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a young girl over the course of at least eight years.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the 12-year-old girl reported the abuse to officials in Mississippi, who contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after learning that the alleged abuse happened in Harvey between 2009 and 2017.

According to police, the 12-year-old girl said Tilman Carolise, Farrel Tregre and Harrington Matherne all raped her. Police say she provided detailed accounts of the abuse, which she says started when she was just 4-years old.

She also described serious physical abuse from Carolise, Tina Tregre and Terrie Tregre that began when she was 3-years old.

According to police, the two women also acted as "lookouts" while the three male suspects raped the young girl.

Carolise, a family member of the 12-year-old girl, was booked for first-degree rape, cruelty to a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm (for allegedly threatening to shoot her if she told anyone).

Tina Tregre, identified as Carolise's girlfriend, was booked with principal to first-degree rape and cruelty to a juvenile.

Harrington Matherne, Tina Tregre's ex-husband, was booked with first-degree rape.

Farrel Trege, Tina Tregre and Harrington Matherne's son, was booked with first-degree rape.

Terrie Tregre, Tina Tregre's sister, was booked with principal to first-degree rape and cruelty to a juvenile.