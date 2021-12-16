72-year-old Westewego man dies in 5-car crash in Marrero

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on the elevated portion of US90B near the Barataria Boulevard exit

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 72-year-old Westwego man has died after a five-car crash in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on the elevated portion of US90B near the Barataria Boulevard exit and claimed the life of 72-year-old Carl Ahysen.

Troopers say the incident began when a Cadillac SRX crashed into a Ford Fusion which was stopped in the exit lane to LA 45. The impact caused the Ford to strike the rear of a Jeep Renegade in front of it. The force of the crash caused the Cadillac and Ford into the left and center lanes of US 90 as a Jeep Grand Cherokee approached. Troopers say the Jeep grand Cherokee steered to avoid hitting the cars, causing it to roll on its roof and sliding across the westbound lanes before striking a Hyundai Genesis.

State police say Ahysen was the front passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The LSP said it is unclear if Ahysen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.