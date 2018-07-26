If you bought a Powerball ticket in Metairie, you might be a winner.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, a ticket sold at the Quincy Express at 3120 Clearview Parkway in Metairie is now worth $50,000.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. The company says the odds of doing so is 1 in 913,129.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 02-18-41-44-64 with 26 as the Powerball and a 2x multiplier. The jackpot for the drawing was more than $149 million.

