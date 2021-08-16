Power mostly restored after nearly 7,300 in River Ridge lost it overnight

An Entergy spokesperson said that the outage was due to an issue with the substation that serves the area and that power is expected back about 9 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A few thousand residents in the River Ridge area of Jefferson Parish woke up without power early Monday morning.

The Entergy outage maps showed that nearly 7,300 buildings were without power as of 6 a.m.

An Entergy spokesperson said that the outage is due to an issue with the substation that serves the area and that power is expected back about 9 a.m.

The Entergy outage map showed just about 400 customers lacking power right before 8 a.m.

The outages seemed to span most of the River Ridge area past the Shrine on Airline location toward the airport.