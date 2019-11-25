METAIRIE, La. — A 71-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Veterans Memorial Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the 71-year-old pedestrian was struck near Veterans and East William David Parkway. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and is reported to have "serious" injuries.

Investigators did not issue a citation to the driver.

The case is still under investigation.

