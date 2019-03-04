METAIRIE, La. — "We're kind of a landmark. We used to get phone calls when the streets would flood and they'd ask us, 'are the streets passable around there? Can we get through?' We're very proud of being part of the community, part of the neighborhood, being involved with so much of the community stuff that goes on," said Peter Zuppardo, one of the supermarket's owners.

Zuppardo's Family Supermarket on Veterans has been serving locals for over 55 years and they're getting ready to move next door to a brand new, 45-thousand square feet store, hoping to open by October.

"What the customers will actually see will probably be about 25% bigger. We're improving a lot of the back room space so that we can do a better job producing the stuff that people want to buy," said Zuppardo.

The Zuppardo's have been satisfying customers for four generations. All of this started with just a single item - bananas.

Peter Zuppardo is one of four family members that owns the store today. His grandfather and namesake, Peter came to America to escape the poverty of Sicily. In the 1920s, he was stable enough to bring his immediate family to New Orleans.

"He was in the whole-sale banana business. Him and a few other Italian guys got together and they were importing bananas from Central America, bringing them through the port of New Orleans and then distributing them. Eventually they were distributing them all along the Gulf Coast."

Anthony Zuppardo, Peter and Maria's oldest son, was about 12 or 13 years old when he started contributing to the family business. After school, he would sell the bananas too ripe for wholesale.

"He would then take the mule and the wagon and the consignment bananas, and, as they did in the 1920s, he would go up and down the streets peddling bananas until dark."



Later, Anthony began selling produce at a fruit stand at the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue. When the lot came up for sale, the family purchased it and Anthony opened a permanent produce stand. That stand eventually became the first Zuppardo's Economical Super Market, which opened in 1937. Anthony's brother Joseph joined him in running the business when he returned from WWII.



The evolution from fruit cart to full-fledged supermarket happened because the Zuppardo's listened to their customers.

"A lady would come in and buy their produce and in the course of the conversation she'd say, 'Man Mr. Tony I wish you had bread so I didn't have to make another stop'. Next week he had bread. 'Mr. Tony I wish you had milk so I wouldn't have to go...' Next week he had milk."

The original Zuppardo's Supermarket in Gentilly was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The Zuppardo's believe it makes a difference when the owners are there. Peter's cousin Joey, who is Jospeh's son, is always available to customers.

"You come to Zuppardo's and there's Mr. Zuppardo right there waiting to wait on you."

As the business continues to evolve and grow, the same secrets to success remain nearly a century later: customer satisfaction, availibility and family touch.