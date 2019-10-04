WESTWEGO, La. — Even 100 years after the city was founded, Sala Avenue is still the center of Westwego, Louisiana.

The street, which was named after Pablo Sala - a Spaniard who owned the avenue in 1894 - is the first road in Westwego. It sits in the 70094 ZIP code, which also includes Bayou Sagnette State Park. The Farmers and Fisheries Market is a main attraction for events, concerts and fairs.

In total, the tiny city is home to about 8,500 people.

"We are one square mile from where Victory Drive is to where the tourist center is by the shrimp lot. It's only one little mile, but here we are," Lori Guin said.

Guin runs the Westwego Historical Museum, which is actually housed in the city's first general store. She likes to tell the story about how the city got its name.

"Actually we had a train depot station. The conductor would bring his passengers to the west, so he would say," West we go!." That's how Westwego got its name," Guin said.

The area got a bump in population following the 1893 Cheniere Caminada Hurricane.

"It was traumatic for these people. There were about 1,500 people in this island. Close to 800 people died that day," Guin said.

Mike Hymel, the President of the Westwego Historical Society, said the hurricane moved many people to the Westbank and to Westwego.

"I think what happened was they realized they needed that canal system to get their livelihood back because they lived off the Gulf and the seafood industry," Hymel said.

The seafood industry is still huge today in Westwego. The seafood market still draws customers from all over. It's open seven days a week with over 20 different vendors selling fresh seafood.