1 dead, Airline Highway now open following shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police say one person is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement officers which prompted Airline Highway in Metairie to be closed for hours Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., troopers announced that that Airline Highway was closed in both directions from Labarre Road to Severen Avenue "due to a police investigation." LSP later confirmed to WWL-TV that it was investigating an "officer-involved shooting" on Airline Highway under Causeway Boulevard in which one person had died.

State Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting including how it unfolded, if the deceased individual was a member of law enforcement or a suspect of a crime, or which agencies were involved.

Airline Highway reopened to traffic early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information is confirmed.