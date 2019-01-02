Jefferson Parish Council members want to know what's going on at the parish animal shelter.

It appears they've been kept in the dark about an internal investigation into workplace related complaints there and the status of the shelter director Robin Beaulieu.

Sources tell WWL-TV, Beaulieu was reportedly placed on paid administrative leave while the claims are being investigated.

An internal Human Resources memo points to ongoing investigations regarding grievances, complaints and disciplinary matters allegedly involving the animal shelter and Beaulieu.

The email confirms former West Bank shelter manager Brooke Bourgeois filed a complaint against Beaulieu after Bourgeois was fired earlier this month.

In the memo there are allegations of workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation and hostile work environment.

The complaints are similar to ones lodged by JP Animal Control Officer Jordan Encalade.

The subject line of his Jan. 22 email to parish leaders reads: "Grievance, retaliation, discrimination, sexual harassment and other illegal activities at the animal shelter."

In the email, he also stated that Beaulieu encouraged female staff members to make degrading and sexual comments about him and claims on one occasion Beauleu ordered him to touch her buttocks.

Encalade also claims last August he and a co-worker were sent on a "special mission" to enter a house outside the parish in New Orleans and rescue three dogs.

We reached out to Beaulieu for comment.

She sent a statement by text saying "I am an employee of the parish and I cannot comment on personnel matters."

A spokeswoman for JP President Mike Yenni sent a similar statement saying, "This is a personnel matter and we can't comment."

There have been no findings of fact in this case and right now, these are only allegations under investigation.

JP council member Chris Roberts said he intends to ask the parish administration about the animal shelter matter at the council's regular meeting next Wednesday.