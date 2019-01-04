METAIRIE, La. — After a two-month internal investigation, the director of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter has been fired, along with one of her top assistants.

Director Robin Beaulieu was terminated along with Chief Animal Control Officer Melinda “Mimi” Olsen, the parish announced Tuesday. They join West Bank Shelter Manager Brooke Bourgeois, who was fired in January during the early stages of the investigation.

At a press conference, Parish President Mike Yenni said interviews with more than 30 employees and volunteers revealed gross mismanagement, primarily at the West Bank shelter, including unfilled jobs, lapsed contracts and operating procedures “that were ignored or defiantly not followed.”

Even more troubling were allegations of animal neglect and abuse, including the euthanization in 2017 of four dogs by a veterinarian under contract with the parish. Complaints about the dog deaths have been forwarded to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.

“What we did learn through this investigation, we do believe there's criminal activity, so we have turned that over to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office,” Deputy Chief Operating Officer Michele Morel said.

“I will not tolerate any instances of abuse or neglect at these shelters,” Yenni said.

The West Bank shelter, built in 2015, is considered state of the art, but the investigation uncovered a climate of harassment and distrust, leading to complaints from whistleblowers and constant fear of retaliation.

Longtime volunteer Angelle Crochet, who was banned from the shelter after spending thousands of hours there, said the shake-up has been a long time coming and is a vindication of the employees and volunteers who tried to alert the administration to problems over the past few years.

“There's been a lot of hurt. A lot of anger. A lot of frustration,” Crochet said. “Also a lot of time-wasting and all that time takes away from the animals who need our time. So we're really looking forward to today as a day of healing.”

Parish Council Chairman Chris Roberts also fielded complaints from employees and said he urged the administration to take decisive action.

“As these things mounted and as more people came forward and more information was provided to us, I believe it became apparent to everyone that it was time to wipe the slate clean,” Roberts said.

Even with Tuesday’s overhaul, some ex-employees who played the role of whistleblowers they are pressing ahead with their personal harassment and retaliation complaints.

Yenni said the shelter will be run by an interim management team until the parish completes a search for a new director.

