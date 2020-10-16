Another JP student faces discipline after BB gun seen in virtual class

“Who knows how many kids something similar like this has happened to.”

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A second student faces disciplinary action by the Jefferson Parish School District for allegedly showing a BB gun during virtual learning.

When Timothy Brown was called into the principal’s office at his 11-year-old son’s school in Grand Isle in early September, he was shocked at what happened.

“My son has never been in trouble,” Brown said. “At most I thought it was a slap on the wrist or asking not to do that again. He was recommended for expulsion by the principal.”

That recommendation turned in to three days suspension and probation because his son Tomie allegedly showed off his BB gun during virtual class, while in his bedroom. In a disciplinary report the teacher states they didn’t see the BB gun but were alerted to it by other students.

“He actually apologized to me and my girlfriend because, you know, he thinks all this is his fault,” Brown said.

His son’s case is now the second one involving a BB gun shown virtually and the Jefferson Parish School District’s weapons policy reaching into students’ homes.

“My house is not their building. This is not Jefferson Parish School system,” Brown said.

“It’s really scary that this is happening to these children,” said attorney Chelsea Brener Cusimano, who represents the Brown family and the family of Ka’Mauri Harrison.

Harrison is a 4th grader at Woodmere Elementary who was suspended for six days and recommended for expulsion in mid-September, also for allegedly handling a BB gun during virtual class while in his bedroom.

“It’s terrifying and it’s a violation of what I believe to be a litany of state and federal due process rights,” Cusimano said.

Ka’Mauri’s case created so much attention, Louisiana lawmakers are working on and expected to pass legislation named after him which creates virtual school policies and an appeals process.

“I think it’s going to set a precedent for every other state but we’re going to be the first ones to do it,” Cusimano said.

Cusimano says Tomie’s probation is currently on hold, pending the outcome of that legislation. Ka’Mauri’s case is already in litigation.

For parents like Timothy, these cases shouldn’t be happening in the first place.

“At some point you sit back and expect a rational adult to look at the facts of this and use a little common sense but that didn’t happen,” Brown said. “Who knows how many kids something similar like this has happened to.”

WWLTV reached out the Jefferson Parish School District about this latest case and was told they are prohibited from discussing confidential student information without parental consent.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.