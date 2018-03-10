METAIRIE – A SWAT team was deployed to a home in Metairie to help US Marshals arrest a man wanted for armed robbery in New Orleans.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, officers arrested Donovan Melancon at a home in the 4600 block of Meadowdale Street Wednesday morning.

Lopinto said that US Marshals surrounded the house to arrest Melancon and called in SWAT out of an abundance of caution. According to Loptino, he’d previously made comments that he didn’t want to go back to jail and was known to be armed.

"We’d rather play it safe than sorry,” the sheriff said.

As SWAT was arriving on the scene, Melancon came out with his hands up and surrendered to police, according to Lopinto. No force was used.

The sheriff did not have information on the robbery the suspect is wanted for, but said he also had attachments in Jefferson Parish.

