More than 5k remain without power in Kenner

Entergy estimates power will be restored by 3 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The lights went out for around 20,000 Entergy customers Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, a substation outage is causing the problem. The cause is still unknown, but they estimate power will be restored by 3 p.m.

There are reports from drivers that traffic lights are out on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, causing traffic problems in the area.

The lights went out around 1 p.m. this afternoon. As of 2:45 p.m, just over 5,000 customers were without power. The outage peaked above 21,000 customers.

