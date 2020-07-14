At least 19,000 without power in Kenner, Metairie, River Ridge

More than 10,000 Entergy customers were without power in the 70003 zip code as of 9:50 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 19,000 people had their power knocked out in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning.

According to the Entergy power outage map, 19,200 customers were without power in a large outage spanning across Kenner, Metairie and River Ridge.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, and Entergy officials said they had crews on scene responding to the problem. An estimated restoration time for the power was not immediately given.

More than 10,000 Entergy customers were without power in the 70003 zip code, as well as 6,100 people in the 70123 zip code and 2,600 in the 70062 zip code.

The outages are centered around David Drive and appear to go as far north as Veterans Boulevard.

The outage comes as near-record high temperatures continue to plague the metro area. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the heat index feeling like 108-113 degrees in certain areas.

Dangerous heat indices will return today around 108-113°+. The higher numbers will likely be in #NewOrleans. UGH! Stay cool and hydrated again! Check the back seat too! #lawx #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/l1fVpGNijV — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) July 14, 2020

