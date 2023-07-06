Teachers scrambling after JP charter school lays off several at year's end

The layoffs include a recent teacher of the year, the dean of students, and Tinya Landry, the school’s now former assistant principal.

TERRYTOWN, La. — When kids return to Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish, some familiar teachers who there when they left for Summer won’t be there to greet them in August.

“It was very surprising,” said fourth grade math and science teacher Darria Sails-Donald.

Sails-Donald was looking forward to beginning her fourth year at Athlos. Now, she’s using summer break to find a job.

“It’s very stressful, especially when you’re laid off at the last minute trying to type up a resume,” said Sails-Donald.

Sails-Donald, who taught about 55 kids last year, says she was let go two weeks ago by the principal. It was the last day of school.

“Her reason was the last day of school a student had a fight in my class so she told me she would not be able to sign my contract for next year,” said Sails-Donald.

She’s not the only certified teacher out at the K-8 charter school.

“I would say it’s a dozen or more,” said Sails-Donald.

That includes a recent teacher of the year, the dean of students, and Tinya Landry, the school’s now former assistant principal. Landry says the principal let her go three weeks ago.

“I said, ‘May I ask why,’ and she said, ‘Because I believe that you don’t believe in my abilities as a leader,’” said Landry.

With more than 20 years in education, ten of them in administration, Landy believes it’s personal. So does Sails-Donald who points to her evaluation scores showing effectiveness in the classroom.

Sails-Donald even got an email in April form the school principal stating she would have a job next school year. Thinking she had job security Sails-Donald got married and bought a new car, only to be told a month later there would be no job.

“I hope and pray that these teachers that got let go and terminated that they find the job they’re looking for,” said Sails-Donald.

Eyewitness News called Athlos Academy Wednesday morning and was told administrative leaders were out of state attending a conference. We asked for someone to give us a call, but as of Wednesday evening, no one had.

Landry and Sails-Donald say the tuition free public charter school is already struggling with academic achievements and behavioral issues are a big problem. They say they were there to help make a difference and can’t understand why they were let go.

“I’m in a job pool, looking for a job and so it’s difficult,” said Landry.

Landry not only worries about finding a job; she worries about the students.

“Those 1,000 or so kids, if they dint’ have a strong teacher, they didn’t get anything and it’s not fair to them,” said Landry. “Parents drop their kids off thinking they get quality education, when we didn’t have quality leadership.”