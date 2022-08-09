Avondale man dead after crash on US 90 in Marrero

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Urbandale Street, and it claimed the life of Don Lewis of Avondale, La.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 52-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 90 Business in Marrero on Sunday.

Investigators say Lewis was driving westbound on the highway in a 2006 Buick Lucerne when "for reasons still under investigation" the car ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

Troopers say Lewis suffered serious injuries in the crash. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he later died on Monday.

State police say its unknown if Lewis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

