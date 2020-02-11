Bicyclist killed in Jefferson Highway hit & run Sunday night less than a mile from a hospital

This the second bicyclist killed in a hit & run in Jefferson Parish in 4 days. The first was killed Friday night in Harvey.

NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Jefferson, less than a mile from a local hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The hit & run happened near Iris Avenue and Jefferson Highway, which is also called Louisiana Highway 611-1, a spokesperson with the Louisiana State Police said in a release.

Trooper 1st Class Taylor J. Scrants said investigators with LSP's Troop B began investigating the fatal hit & run shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The crash claimed the life of an unidentified bicyclist," Scrants said in a release. "After striking the bicyclist, the driver fled the crash scene.

Originally headed northbound on the Mississippi levee, the bicyclist, who hasn't been identified by law enforcement, was trying to cross Jefferson Highway.

The driver, whose vehicle hasn't been identified was headed westbound when the crash happened, killing the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A sample was taken from the bicyclist as part of the investigation to see if there was anything in the victim's blood.

As investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the hit & run is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

"Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver," Scrants said in a release. "Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504.471.2775."

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

