HARVEY, La. — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car Wednesday mornign on Manhattan Boulevard.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman was riding her bike on Manhattan Boulevard near Ute Drive when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not identify the bicyclist or the driver. They also did not say if any charges will be filed against the driver.

The investigation is still active and police say there northbound lanes of Manhattan Boulevard will remain closed for the next couple hours.