Boat carrying cocaine, undocumented immigrants stopped off coast of Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. — A boat carrying several undocumented immigrants and cocaine was stopped off the coast of Grand Isle by the US Coast Guard.

According to the US Department of Justice, eight people have been indicted in the case on human smuggling and drug conspiracy charges.

In an indictment, officials say the eight defendants worked together to smuggle 24 undocumented immigrants from December 2021 through Feb. 14, 2022 on a boat called "Pop."

The Coast Guard stopped them off the coast of Grand Isle on Feb. 15 and found 24 kilograms of cocaine inside the captain's cabin on the ship, according to the indictment.

The following eight people are charged with conspiring to bring aliens to the US and to encourage and induce aliens to come to, enter and reside in the US for commercial advantage and private financial gain as well as attempting to bring aliens to the US for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

Carl Allison, aka Car, 46

Lindomar De La Rosa, aka Omar, aka Dr. Diablo, 37

Josue Alexander Flores-Villeda, 35,

Darrel Martinez, 40

Rudy Jackson Hernandez, 35

Hennessey Devon Cooper, 26

Lance Vroon, 39

Vroon remains at-large.

Flores-Villeda is also charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for their smuggling offenses.