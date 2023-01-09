Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Bank of Jefferson Parish

The advisory is in effect for the areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish are under a boil water advisory because of a water line break.

The advisory is in effect for the areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria, according to Jefferson Parish officials.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute timer starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The advisory will be lifted once the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is once again safe to consume.