8 & 10-year-old brothers killed by rip current off Grand Isle beach

GRAND ISLE, La. — Two brothers were killed Friday night when they were pulled under the water by an undertow and swept away by a rip current while swimming off of Grand Isle.

The children, 8 and 10-years-old, were in the water with their 12-year-old cousin when they were all caught in the rip current around 7:40 p.m.

"The mother's boyfriend went out to save them, and he was taken under as well," said Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry.

Landry said the incident happened on the west end of the island. The children were swimming in the Gulf.

Both boys drowned. The 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University Medical Center in New Orleans and is expected to make a full recovery.

The boyfriend who went in to save the children remained in critical condition Saturday morning after being airlifted to West Jefferson Hospital.

All of the victims were from Houma. None have been identified by authorities.

This is the second drowning in the same location in as many weeks, Landry said.

On May 24, a 17-year-old disappeared near the Andy P. Valence Memorial Bridge after being sucked away by strong currents. He was later identified as Oscar Gustavo Rivera Aguilar of Hammond.

Two other people in the water with Aguilar, a 15-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman, were rescued from the water and flown to hospitals in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

