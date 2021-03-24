Broken water main closes section of W. Napoleon Ave. in Metairie

The parish said that Tuesday's heavy rains caused high pressure in a patched, 66-inch water main that was awaiting necessary permanent repairs.

METAIRIE, La. — A broken water main that is sending a gush of water into the air and into the street has caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie between Clearview and Transcontinental Drive, according to the Jefferson Parish public information officer.

The news release from the parish said that Tuesday's heavy rains caused high pressure in a patched, 66-inch water main that was awaiting necessary permanent repairs.