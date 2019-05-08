Jefferson Parish parents with questions about school buses now have a hotline they can call to get answers.

The Jefferson Parish school system has opened its annual transportation hotline Monday morning. Parents can call 504-349-8999 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Aug. 16 to connect with the call center.

The school system says all 82 schools have received their transportation assignments, and parents can also contact their child's schools directly.

The first day of school in Jefferson Parish is Thursday, Aug. 8 for students in grades 1-12.

Students in kindergarten and Pre-K start on Aug. 15 and 16. but those dates vary by school. Parents should call their school for more information about the first day.