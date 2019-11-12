METAIRIE, La. — It was known as the Shrine on Airline, home to the New Orleans Zephyrs and, later, the Baby Cakes.

Now, though, the stadium is getting a new use and new look for a new game.

NOLA Gold Rugby will announce on Wednesday morning that it will play its 2020 season at the stadium.

The change comes as the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, the state agency that owns and operates the stadium and Superdome, grapples with what to do with the vacant stadium.

The Baby Cakes had called the facility home until they announced the team would move to Wichita, Kansas.

A stadium is now under construction in that city, and the team has been renamed the Wichita Wind Surge.

NOLA Gold Rugby and LSED officials will show off changes to the stadium on Wednesday morning.

