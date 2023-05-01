Auto glass company sees surge in business due to car break-ins

"I would say within the past three years now, it's been getting really crazy with everybody calling in, getting that glass broken into."

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Premier Glass in Elmwood is about a 10-minute drive from where 62 cars were broken into early Wednesday morning in River Ridge.

The owner, Dylan Muscutt, said they get calls about broken car windows every day.

"I would say within the past three years now, it's been getting really crazy with everybody calling in, getting that glass broken into," Muscutt said.

They were called to the River Ridge apartment complex where the car burglaries happened.

"We did a bunch of glasses yesterday for those folks and as soon as we arrived, of course the police were on the scene, and then I had a bunch more customers come and walk up to me since they saw us on site because we do offer mobile services," Muscutt said.

Muscutt said on-site services make up 90 percent of his business.

While it only takes them about 30 minutes to replace the glass, Muscutt said some customers could be forced to wait for their glass to come in.

"It really depends on the vehicle. There's a bunch of glasses now because our manufacturers can't keep up with a lot of supply that it could take same day, or it could take up to three months," Muscutt said.

He blames the backorders on the number of break-ins.

"The customers are trying anything that they can do to find this glass online, buy their own glass and supply it to us to install it," Muscutt said.

Muscutt has someone's car in his shop who was visiting New Orleans when their window was broken. Now, that car is stuck there until its glass comes in.

"About 90 percent of my customers come from New Orleans, and then the other 10 percent are generally within a 30-mile range," Muscutt said.

He's now added more than a dozen River Ridge residents to his list of customers. JPSO is still looking for two suspects connected to the River Ridge car burglaries. Wednesday, 12 and 14-year-old brothers were arrested.

Their mother, Tiffany Broomfield, was also arrested for outstanding warrants and resisting an officer.

According to the NOPD, police searched her home and found a man inside. He's booked with felon in possession of a firearm.