Car burglary suspects wanted for stealing cars, weapons in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes

All three men are from New Orleans and are accused of breaking into multiple cars near the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police are searching for three suspects they believe are part of a larger group of people stealing cars and guns in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.

According to JPSO, James Elphage, 21, Maliek Hundley, 19, and Jermone Brown, 20, are all wanted for multiple counts of vehicle burglary.

All three men are from New Orleans and are accused of breaking into multiple cars near the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line. According to police, the suspects are stealing cars and firearms to be used in other crimes.

Police say they are likely armed during these burglaries and will have a lookout watching.

Police are also working to identify more suspects caught on camera that may be connected to Elphage, Hundley and Brown. They're wanted for vehicle burglaries on Oakridge Parkways, Hector Avenue and Iona Street.

JPSO asks residents to not confront car burglars and instead call 911 to have deputies respond. They also ask that you make sure your car is turned off and locked when unattended and that all keys, weapons and valuables are removed.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the identified suspects or on the identity of the unknown suspects is asked to call our Burglary Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at504-822-1111.