Video shows car slam into building, speed off in Kenner

KENNER, La. — A 78-year-old man drove his vehicle into an office building in Kenner, then reversed course and backed up into another building this morning, Kenner Police said.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the strip mall in the 300 block of West Esplanade.

According to police, the driver was attempting to park in front of Babin Physical Therapy when he accelerated forward, jumped the curb, struck a column and damaged the front of the therapy office.

Police said the unnamed driver then backed up, made a 180-degree turn and backed up over the curb and into the building suite next door the Babin Physical Therapy.

Video shows a white car in reverse at high speed going directly into an office building. A second video seems to show the car speeding off after the second crash.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and they said the driver appeared to be disoriented and suffering from an unknown medical condition.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the driver is being evaluated and as of this time no arrest has been made or nor have any citations have been issued.