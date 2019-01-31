METAIRIE, La. — A driver was pulled out of an SUV after the vehicle crashed and turned over in a canal near the intersection of Transcontinental Drive and West Metairie Thursday morning.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital after being rescued. There was no word on her condition.

Cars going into canals in Metairie seem to happen a couple of times a year and there has been discussion about possible guardrails.

“We’ve been in this house for three years and in that time, this is like the second or third one we’ve seen – same spot,” said Chad Johnson, who lives nearby.

The canal at Transcontinental and West Metairie has about a 20-foot drop.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, when emergency crews arrived on the scene Thursday, they found the SUV on its side.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that people passing by stopped to help. The man said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and she was taken to the hospital.