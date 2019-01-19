JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — After years of anticipation, United States' largest used-car retailer, Carmax, is getting ready to open up shop in Kenner.

Once it's up and running in February, smaller lots are set to open around the region, including locations in New Orleans, Slidell and Covington. Located near Esplanade Mall on 32nd Street, this will be the company's fourth location in Louisiana and first locally.

Carmax is expected to create around 150 jobs locally, which has workers excited for the future. Kenner District Councilman Michael Sigur said the business has already had a positive impact on the city.

"It's a great economic push for us," Sigur said. "My district has about 95 percent new and used car dealerships in Kenner, so I look forward to anything that has potential," he said.

Some workers at local businesses are in support of the car retailer, while other residents said they worry that the new business will increase traffic and congestion in the area.

For Tony Nguien at Tony's Auto Salon, he said the business might encourage others to open up shop, especially in one spot he says needs it the most.

"I think it's wonderful what Kenner is doing and I'm glad to be here," Nguien said. "But the thing is, Esplanade Mall can get a good jump from Carmax."



As the final touches are being made, excitement seems to build around the potential economic boost for the city's future.



