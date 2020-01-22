METAIRIE, La. — The official cause of death for a 16-year-old boy in the custody of Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies is now "pending further studies."

JP Corner's Office Chief Investigator Mark Bone confirmed an autopsy on the teen's body was completed on Wednesday.

He also said the additional tests both "historiological and toxicalogical" are expected to take more than a month.



The coroner's office did not release the teenager's name because of his age.

Sunday, the boy died in the parking lot of the Laser Tag in Metairie after a violent encounter with the JPSO.



Deputies were responding to reports that the teen was hitting and biting his father outside the business.



A family friend told WWL-TV, the boy's mother, father and bystanders were all screaming at officers, telling them the teenager was severely autistic.



JPSO spokesman Captain Jason Rivarde said the suspect suffered an apparent medical emergency during the arrest and became unresponsive.

Paramedics took the teen to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Rivarde said the sheriff's office would not be making any additional comments, at least for now.



Chris Grinstaff was across the street at a bank ATM when heard screaming in the parking lot and decided to investigate.



He shot cellphone video of the encounter'.



"(The 16-year-old) was hitting the dad and hitting the cop," Grinstaff said.

"That's when I was like, 'okay, something ain't right.' (The deputy) just gently pushed the kid on the ground and the dad gets on top. The kid tries to bite the cop. That's when you see the cop hit him."

Grinstaff said the deputy hit the teen in the head and said "don't bite me."



"He had the 16-year-old on the ground," Grinstaff said. "Had the handcuffs on him. Just had one knee into his back, gently because the kid wasn't fighting. He wasn't forceful at all. That's why when I seen that he died I was like how could he have died."



According to Mark Bone at the JP Coroner's Office, there was a private pathologist, hired by the teenager's family, present at the autopsy.