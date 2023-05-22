Chateau Country Club cart shack scorched by Saturday night fire

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard what sounded like explosions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENNER, La. — A building at the Chateau Country Club in Kenner went up in flames Saturday night.

According to the club's general manager, Michelle Yenni, it was the golf cart shed that housed about 70 golf carts, drink carts, machines that pick up golf balls, merchandise and miscellaneous storage.

Yenni was at the club Saturday evening when the fire broke out.

“Heard some noise and looked over and we could see a flame coming out of the cart shed. So, we immediately called 911," Yenni said.

Yenni said there were several events happening at the club that night, but thankfully, no one was injured.

“Assuming the building is a total loss, but I can’t put a value on it yet," Yenni said.

On Monday, fire investigators were on scene again.

Kenner Fire Chief, Terence Morris, said they got the call around 8:30 p.m.

“We had the fire under control in about 20 minutes into it, which was relatively good," Morris said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard what sounded like explosions.

“A lot of times when autos are involved their tires will blow out and that’s what people tend to hear," Morris said. “And that could’ve been anything from a fuel can inside the storage or some battery.”

A few cars parked near the shack were scorched.

Morris said they've called the ATF and Louisiana Fire Marshal's office to assist with the investigation. As of Monday, they had not released a cause of the fire.

Now, the club is working on getting golfers rolling on the green again and rebuilding the shack.

“I don’t know how long, but I hope we can come back bigger and better, and that’s the plan," Yenni said.

Yenni said that golfers would probably have to walk the course on Tuesday, but they are working on getting some temporary golf carts.

In the meantime, they're also setting up beverage stations for golfers.