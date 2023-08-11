Another Chick-fil-A to open in Jefferson Parish

Construction could begin at the end of the year.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Another Chick-fil-A is set to open in Jefferson Parish.

Our Partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate say the new location will be at the intersection of Stumpf Boulevard and the West Bank Expressway. The Gretna City Council approved the new site plan on Wednesday.

Mayor Belinda Constant told NOLA.com she's been trying to get Chick-fil-A to move into Gretna for at least six years. "When you've got lines out to the street, that's a sign that there's an opportunity for a new location," Constant said. "They've got an excellent product. The proof is in the drive-thru traffic."

The Gretna Chick-fil-A will be drive-thru only, but it will have a walk-up window. Construction could begin at the end of the year.

Chick-fil-A is also looking to build a sixth restaurant in Metairie at the intersection of Airline Drive and Severn Avenue,