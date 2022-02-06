Choir moves just before van crashes through church wall, police say

According to police, the van crashed into the choir section of the church— The choir had just walked away from the area.

KENNER, La. — People may have been moved at a Kenner church Sunday morning when a van came crashing through a wall.

A member of the church turned on the ignition and shifted gears in a van before it suddenly accelerated and crashed into the south wall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kenner.

According to police, the van crashed into the choir section of the church— The choir had just walked away from the area.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported. A member of the choir twisted an ankle getting away from the vehicle.

The driver told police he recently had work done to his vehicle for sudden acceleration issues.

The accident is still under investigation. The driver was not cited.

A social media post by the church's page said Sunday mass was canceled for the rest of that day.

The post directed parishioners to the parish website for information on when the church would reopen.

The church's social media post ended with this message: "THERE WERE NO MAJOR INJURIES. PRAISE THE LORD!"

More information about the crash may be forthcoming as the investigation moves forward.