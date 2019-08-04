JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Crews in Harahan were hard at work Monday cleaning up after one stormy night.

National Weather Service crews were out looking at the damage reports from Sunday night's line of strong storms. Jefferson was among a few parishes that reported knocked down trees, lights and utility poles.

"I don't think anybody expected that," said Jimmy Collings of Shimmy Shack bar and grille.

"[We saw] a bright light, looked over and that's when we saw the light pole was in half," said resident Keanna Sackett. "The wires were down on the ground and you could see the surges going through them."

Trees were also knocked down. One blocked the entranced to the Sawmill Creek apartments in Elmwood.

"So apparently, something significant with straight line winds or a tornado came down that path," said resident Ron Lala.

Across the river in Westwego was another scary situation, when a tree fell onto Dion Ranatza's mother's home while she was there alone.

"Devastation," he said. "I just wanted to make sure she's alright. From what she says, it was a tornado."

He spoke with Eyewitness News while looking at the debris over the house, yard and sidewalk.

"(She was) sitting, watching TV and heard a noise and said it's time to get in the middle of the house," he said. "This section fell off and went into the house and that section was on the power line."

The storm, while brief, left its mark in Jefferson Parish.

And as people do what they can to get things back up and running, the good news is nobody was hurt, and for that people are grateful.

"We made through it, everyone was safe," said Sackett.

"I think we all got pretty lucky," said Collings. "It could've been worse."

At least two businesses lost power. Still, many residents said they were

impressed with how fast the crews worked to start the recovery process.