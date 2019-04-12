NEW ORLEANS — The Clearview Mall in Metairie will go the route of several malls around the country, adding apartments and a hotel to the complex in a re-imagining of the long-standing shopping center.

Plans for the makeover were unveiled Wednesday in a press conference.

According to Nola. com, the plans include a hotel with a rooftop pool, 260 apartments and an outdoor event space.

“With Clearview City Center, we are redefining what it means to live, work and play in one central area that truly offers something for everyone,” Thomas Richards, Richards Clearview LLC managing partner, said. “This is what the next-generation consumer is looking for in a mixed-use development, and we're bringing it here to the heart of Jefferson Parish.”

The mall lost anchor tenant Sears last year, but the owner expects to keep some of the tenants that were still receiving a lot of traffic, like the Target store, Bed, Bath & Beyond and the AMC 12 movie theater.

According to the Clearview Mall web site, groundbreaking will come in the summer of 2020 and will eventually include more than one million square feet of residential, office, retail, grocery, hotel and entertainment space.

Several malls around the country have added or been built with apartments on or near the property, appealing to millennials who enjoy being close to shopping and dining options.

The shopping center will be re-branded as the Clearview City Center.