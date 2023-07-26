He played drums in church on Sundays but one night he was lured out of a Harvey home and shot to death

Orin Grant Sr.'s son was shot and killed a year ago and no one seems to know why and no one has been charged. It weighs on his father.

GRETNA, La. — Reverend Orin Grant Sr. can still see his son playing the drums from his pulpit at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna.

“Right there on that black stool,” said Grant Sr., pointing to a red drum set just below the podium. “Sometimes in service we’ll stop and look at him and say ‘Man, beat them drums.’”

His 20-year-old son was more than just his partner in ministry. He was his only biological son and namesake, Orin Grant Jr. That bond was shattered August 2nd, 2022.

“He was murdered by gun violence” said Grant St. “Even now when I hear gunshots it’s a different sound.”

Grant Jr. was killed outside a home on Pailet Avenue in Harvey. According to investigators he was lured outside and shot. Grant says there has been some progress in the case but so far no one has been charged with his son’s death.

“I’m walking by faith and not by sight and I’m trusting in the process,” said Grant Sr.

As the investigation continues Grant Sr. is using his 23 years in ministry to preach a message that goes beyond church walls.

“We’re fighting a good fight. We want to save our youth,” said Grant Sr.

Soon after his son’s death, Grant Sr. created “His Beat Goes On,” a movement of community engagement, rallies, and vigils to honor his son and end gun violence.

“I always did advocate for love, peace, and unity but it’s very, very personal now. That’s what motivates me, inspires me, and encourages me,” said Grant Sr.

It’s not always easy. Thoughts of his basketball and music loving son are always on his mind.

“Sometimes I just lay on his bed. Sometimes I just call his name, say ‘Orin,’” said Grant Sr.

When it gets tough, he leans on his faith and family, praying no other family will be victimized by gun violence.

“It’s been a challenging journey. We’ve had highs and lows, ups and downs. His memory is forever with us,” said Grant Sr.

Grant Sr. says he’s not going to stop working with community leaders and kids to do what he can in the fight against gun violence.