NEW ORLEANS -- Rapper Corey "C-Murder" Miller has asked the Jefferson Parish court to throw out his 2009 murder conviction.

A jury found Miller guilty of shooting and killing 16-year-old Steve Thomas during a nightclub brawl at the now-closed Platinum Club in Harvey in 2002.

One of two witnesses who identified Miller as the shooter now swears he lied when he took the stand.

Kenneth Jordan claims in a new affidavit that the person he saw commit the shooting was not Miller.

Jordan also claims Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies threatened to prosecute him for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and threatened him with at least 10 years in prison if he failed to testify against Miller.

Paul Barker, Miller's attorney, filed court documents to seek a hearing and Miller's release.

"He (Jordan) felt threatened and pressure to give testimony that was being fed to him," Barker said.

Miller is now serving a life sentence for the murder.

"The conviction and the sentence that he's serving time on now should be vacated entirely," Barker said. "Instead of ordering a new trial they should dismiss the charges against him."

Trey Mustian, an attorney representing the victim's family, said Steve Thomas's parents find the revelations in the case disturbing.

"He would have been 33-years old on June 10," Mustian said. "That's something that they're focused on, and it's unfortunate the timing of all this is coming around his birthday. That makes it especially difficult for them."

Mustian doesn't think Jordan's affidavit raises anything new.

"All that stuff was brought out on cross examination during the trial," Mustian said. "We fully expect that Corey Miller's conviction will stand."

Miller continues to maintain his innocence.

"There's a violation of Mr. Miller's rights," Barker said. "That should render the verdict and sentence unconstitutional."

The JPSO and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office declined comment.

There is no timetable as to when the court will rule on Miller's request.

© 2018 WWL