Coroner identifies body found in Lake Pontchartrain as Mid-City woman

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich identified the woman whose body was found on Monday in Lake Pontchartrain near Metairie.

Cvitanovich's report says 22-year-old Nathalie Clarke died from accidental asphyxia by drowning. Clarke's body was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain near Clearview Parkway and Folse Drive Monday afternoon - two days after Causeway police reported that a woman jumped from the bridge.

Authorities have not publically confirmed if Clarke was the woman that jumped from the bridge.

Clarke's death also comes days after Facebook users posted public pleas for information after a Mid-City woman named "Nath Clarke" walked away from her home late Friday night and had not been heard from since. The coroner's report lists Nathalie Clarke's address to a home in New Orleans' Mid-City area, but it is still unclear if she is the missing woman.

Causeway police say officers received an anonymous call around 4:34 a.m. on Saturday about a woman walking north on the northbound span of the bridge about a mile from Metairie. An officer found the woman, but before he could escort her off the bridge, police say she ran away toward Jefferson Parish. The police department said the officer tried to intercept her and "without warning, she ran to the guardrail and jumped into the lake."

The Jefferson Parish Sherrif's Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the woman until the search was suspended on Sunday night.