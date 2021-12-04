Costly, empty Jefferson Parish hospital building to get makeover

When WWL-TV exposed the expensive eyesore, the hospital was in dire financial straits and the building was draining additional money with no end in sight.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two years after being exposed by WWL-TV as a white elephant, an empty building at one of Jefferson Parish’s busiest intersections will soon be getting a boost with the introduction of a state-of-the-art pediatric emergency room.

The multi-story building at the intersection of Veterans and Clearview in Metairie put East Jefferson General Hospital on the hook for more than $8 million in lease payments and abandoned construction material.

When WWL-TV exposed the expensive eyesore, the hospital was in dire financial straits and the building was draining additional money with no end in sight.

Today, Children’s Hospital announced plans for a $4.4 million, 11-bed pediatric hospital at the site.

The new hospital was made possible by the October 2020 acquisition of the stand-alone public hospital by LCMC, the parent company of Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center. The acquisition gave the EJGH some financial breathing room and, now, an opportunity for expansion with plans for a $4.4 million, 11-bed pediatric hospital at the site.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for families on the East bank of Jefferson Parish,” said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

The soon-to-be-repurposed facility, located at the corner of Clearview Pkwy and Veterans Blvd, will offer around-the-clock care. The emergency care hospital will include CT scans, x-ray services, ultrasound and access to Children’s Hospital’s network of pediatric specialists.

“This investment is a reflection of LCMC Health’s commitment to provide accessible, extraordinary care for children within our local communities,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health.