JEFFERSON PARISH - Carnival may be months away, but Jefferson Parish officials are already looking to shake things up. There is one change people will see this upcoming Carnival; the Krewe of Kings will roll for the first time in the Parish.

Officials are also looking at ways to get people even more excited.

For a lot of people in and around Jefferson Parish, Carnival is an annual affair.

"Catching the beads, having fun, being a kid again, I love that aspect of it," said Bevin Douglas.

"I love Mardi Gras for the people and the beauty and significance of it," said Charlie Westbrook. "And the fact that it drives my family from all over the country into town."

It's a fun time, but some feel the celebrations could be better.

"The crowds are thinner. It's easier to get to, they have nice parades they really do, but it's not my favorite," said Bryant Bird.

Which is one reason why Jefferson Parish officials wonder if it's time for change? While the past few years have had a good turnout, some years have brought out a decrease in the number of attendees.

"We're trying to think of everything we can to shake things up, to make Mardi Gras better in Jefferson Parish," said Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. "I know what Carnival used to be and I'm glad to see it thriving in New Orleans. But I do think if we can do it better than, I'll be at work trying to make that happen."

Right now, ideas are being thrown around and nothing is set in stone. Discussions include figuring out ways to attract new Krewes, maybe having parades roll back-to-back instead of having one a night, and possibly changing where people can watch them.

"The Krewes really are the ones who came to us saying they might like to explore different routes," said Van Vrancken. "That, plus the combination of Clearview Shopping Center and Sears being in a state of transition, that's where we stage, but can we continue to stage there is a question."

If not, floats would have to set up elsewhere, however, what is plan B?

"We've often thought about how do we get back in our neighborhoods a little more?" Van Vrancken said. "We would need to have conversations with those neighbors who'd be impacted, but that is one idea though. We've also had Krewes say maybe if we flipped the route we can start more on the eastern end of the parish."

"Let's say around Bonnabel where we have families and a lot of people who might like an earlier parade and then move to a more intense area of our commercial/Veterans Boulevard corridor later in the evening for adults," Van Vrancken said.

Both ideas are being tossed around. However, they're suggestions some say would be an adjustment.

"I'm a traditionalist so I'd keep it as is," said Westbrook.

"I think the atmosphere is great especially for families and people who want to have nice Mardi Gras-type experience," said Douglas.

And while nothing has been decided on, change is a possibility. One that if made, officials hope people will be on board with.

"Before we make any change this has to be a conversation not just with the Krewes but with businesses and residents that all have to have that conversation and be on board," said Van Vrancken.

Rolling along Transcontinental was an idea, but with the neutral ground size and height limitations, it's believed that may not be best. Also, Metairie Road was another idea, but that also apparently has some complications with it. Officials are hoping people will come forward with suggestions because they would like to hear from the public and hear what people have to say.

