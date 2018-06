The Kenner City Council voted to continue banning Parish President Mike Yenni from Jefferson Parish school campuses.

The council voted unanimously to keep the ban in place.

Yenni was banned two years ago after Eyewitness News exposed his improper texting with a 17-year-old.

Yenni asked a school board member in April if the ban could be lifted. School Board President Mark Morgan said there is “no will” on the board to do so.

