Covid surge stretching work force to breaking point for some businesses

Restaurants all over the area are feeling the impacts of the fifth COVID-19 surge

METAIRIE, La. — Businesses have had a hard time finding employees during the pandemic. The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases recently seen in the area isn't helping.

The pandemic has been a roller coaster for so many. For Caffe! Caffe! co-owner Lisa Beck, the hits just keep coming.

"It's been hard," she said. "I'll tell you, everyone is tired, really tired of this."

Beck and her husband fought through a shutdown and have had to cut hours significantly. Recently, the kinks in the supply chain have also made produce hard to come by.

This latest surge has hit an already reduced staff very hard. Beck says in the last 24-hours, several employees have called out leaving her no choice but to temporarily close her Clearview location.

"There just comes a point where we don't have the skilled people to open the store, manage the store, close it and produce the product," she said. "So, we made the decision at 5 a.m. We can't open today."

Beck isn't the only one battling. A significant rise in COVID-19 cases locally is forcing schools to adjust hours. Other shops and restaurants have also had to shut their doors all because of a lack of staffing.

"A lot of businesses, a lot of people have been hurt by this economically, and of course emotionally, mentally, everything," she said. "I just ask people to be more understanding and be patient."

Luckily, Beck has another location that is open and can keep those who are able to working. However, if there's one thing COVID has taught her, it's to take things day-by-day.

"It's been a stressful time, but we do appreciate and are grateful for every day we can be open," she said. "Just everybody is fighting to keep their business open because we certainly didn't think it would go on this long and it just keeps continuing."

In a few weeks, Beck says they will mark the 30th anniversary of when the restaurant first opened. She says it's been an extremely rewarding 30 years, and is glad she's part of this resilient community. She knows it's a struggle right now, but also knows better days are ahead.

The Clearview location will open as soon as she can do so safely. She hopes it'll open in the next day or two. Updates will be posted on the social media pages.