Jefferson

Crash between 18-wheeler and car leave 2 injured, part of Airline Hwy. closed

The condition of the driver and passenger in the car is not known. Both were taken to the hospital. A photo shows the badly smashed vehicle.
Credit: Kenner Police Dept.
KENNER, La. — A crash between an 18-wheeler and a car left two people in the vehicle injured and the westbound part of Airline Highway in the 100 block being diverted in Kenner late Tuesday morning.

One lane of traffic was reopened around 11:30 a.m. as the scene was being worked on. 

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. 

There was no report of injury to anyone in the truck. 

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. 

