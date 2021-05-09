Cut off by a broken bridge, Barataria neighbors taking care of their own after Ida

Barataria residents are using their own boats to help bring aid to neighbors who can't leave their homes.

BARATARIA, La. — The impacts of Hurricane Ida are still being felt across the state two hard hit areas Barataria and Lafitte where there is still standing water and many homes damaged.

“Right now, we’re living with generators and ice and stuff like that,” said one resident in Lafitte.

Neighbors helping each other, making sure that residents in the community are taken care of.

“We got up this morning about midnight brought 1,700 sacks of ice down. Hoping to be able to reach the people and that’s it. There’s a need and we came,” said one Louisiana resident.

Across the way in Barataria, many people stuck and in need of supplies.

“A barge broke loose and knocked it off. It’s a bridge that swings open. It knocked it off its axis so it’s impassable, so that’s what made it so hard for anyone to get any assistance any help, a fire truck, a running vehicle,” Lisa Crossen said.

Lisa Crossen and her husband Mike have been doing what they can to lend a helping hand. Using their mud boat to hand out supplies to their neighbors.

“Orange beach United Methodist Church came in this morning brought a van and a big trailer full of things and I’ve been in a mud boat taking it house to house or taking it at least to the end of a street and having the people come down and get it off the dock from me,” Lisa Crossen said.

Crossen and her husband have been making sure their neighbors are taken care of.

“My neighbors are 80. Another man at the end is 80. We’ve given them our small generator,” Crossen said. “We gave them a window unit. We brought them food. Filled their tanks for them to keep the generators running.”

Neighbors like Laura and Scott Maclean are also lending a helping hand. They know what it's like to lose everything, having felt the impacts of Katrina 16 years ago.

“Our house was just raised by FEMA, brick ranch house 10 feet in the air and thank God because if not we would’ve had five feet of water in this house and lost everything again,” Maclean said.

The Maclean’s say they’re grateful for their community and each other.

“We got our lives, we’ve got the contents of our house there when we get back and we’ll rebuild and put it back together that’s what you do on the bayou,” Crossen said.

Crossen says she’s going to continue helping.