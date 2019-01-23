JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Council member Cynthia Lee-Sheng appears to be kicking off a campaign for Parish President.

Wednesday, Lee-Sheng sent out digital invitations to her formal announcement asking invitees to join her as she kicks off her campaign for parish president. The invitation said the event is scheduled for Feb. 12 in New Orleans.

Lee-Sheng currently serves as an At-Large member for Division B for the Jefferson Parish Council. She was elected to that position in 2015 after serving as a council member for District 5 since 2009. She is the daughter of the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee who served at the sheriff's office for 28 years.

So far, current Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has not officially announced whether he intends to run for re-election.

