Deadly crash suspect with previous DWI charges, given $1 million bond

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A heartbroken mom and dad were in a Jefferson Parish courtroom, facing the man accused of driving drunk and killing their little girl.

Police booked Wendell Lachney, 58, on a vehicular homicide charge in the death of 9-year-old Abby Douglas.

Prosecutors say the Belle Chasse man had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana for hours prior to ramming into the back of a minivan driven by Douglas’s mother.

The violent crash occurred last month on Lapalco Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna.

The young girl was critically injured in the crash and died two days later.

Wednesday, prosecutors asked a judge to increase Lachney’s bond from $300,000 to $1,000,000.

They cited a number of factors including two previous DWI convictions, one in I-10 in St. John Parish in 1990, the other in Washington state in 1994.

Prosecutors also revealed there was alcohol, wine and a controlled dangerous substance in Lachney’s car at the time of the crash and that his blood alcohol content was more than double the 0.08%-legal limit.

Assistant JP District Attorney Norma DuBoise said, “Abby can never go home. his actions have taken the life of a beautiful little girl. There is a danger to the community if this defendant is released. He does pose a threat to the community.”

Judge Shayna Beavers Morvant agreed to increase the bond, saying “Death alone makes this a serious case, a crime of violence. there is absolutely a credible threat…anywhere he chose to drive.”

She also imposed special conditions If Lachney were to post bail.

They include requiring home incarceration, GPS monitoring and a prohibition against drinking alcohol or driving a motor vehicle.

Dave Courcelle, an attorney for the Douglas family made a brief statement after the hearing.

“This was a very difficult and emotional hearing for the Douglas family,” Courcelle said. “They were very pleased with the judge’s ruling today.”

Lachney’s attorney Frank DeSalvo stated in court that his client does not intend to post bond.