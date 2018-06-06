UPDATE: McBride has been located in St. Charles Parish. JPSO says he was suffering from minor, exertion-related injuries and is in the process of being reunited with his family.

Deputies are looking for a man reported missing from the Waggaman area.

Officials said 74-year-old Leo McBride was last seen Tuesday at his home. He is believed to be wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and boots. He has long salt and pepper hair, which deputies said is usually tied in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about McBride or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

